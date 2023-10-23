October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Xanthou announces candidacy to run Greens

By Jonathan Shkurko055
feature theo the greens efi xanthouweb
Deputy leader of the Greens Efi Xanthou

Former deputy leader of the Green Party Efi Xanthou officially announced her candidacy for the presidency of the party on Monday morning.

The announcement comes in the wake of the party’s recent leadership crisis and the resignation of Charalambos Theopemptou from the presidency. MP Alexendra Attalides also resigned from the party last week.

“The love and respect I have for all my fellow party members does not allow me to abandon the movement in this time of crisis,” Xanthou wrote in a post on Facebook.

“I will fight for those who will work alongside me every day and for those who we lost along the way, whom we will remember with a sense of gratitude for their contribution. We still have a lot of work to do for our Cyprus!”

The new leader of the Greens is set to be elected on November 26, during the party’s general conference.

