October 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AfricaWorld

32 killed, 63 injured in Egypt car crash

By Reuters News Service03
Thirty-two people were killed and 63 injured on Saturday in a multiple-vehicle collision about 132 kilometres (82 miles) north of Egypt’s capital Cairo, the health ministry said.

The collision took place in the morning and involved a bus and a number of vehicles bound for Cairo on the main desert road in the Beheira governorate.

The state-run Al-Ahram newspaper quoted police sources as saying an oil leak from one vehicle caused the collision with some vehicles catching fire.

