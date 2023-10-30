October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EAC power cuts to several Nicosia areas

By Staff Reporter0312
eac, electricity authority
Cyprus Electricity Authority building

Power cuts are being experienced on Monday morning in Nicosia in the areas of Engomi, Lakatamia, Archangelos and Anthoupolis.

According to the electricity authority’s (EAC’s) announcement the break in service is due to a network fault and has been ongoing since 7am. It is expected to last until at least 10am in some areas.

More information is awaited.

