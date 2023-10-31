Humanitarian corridor to Gaza at ‘advanced stage’ says President

The proposal for a humanitarian corridor from Cyprus to Gaza is at an advanced stage and he is set to consult on the matter with the president of the EU Commission on Tuesday, President Nikos Christodoulides said.
Speaking to the press late on Monday evening, Christodoulides said that several EU member states have already approached Cyprus on the matter and also referred to recent meetings by Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos in Jordan and Palestine.
“We are also in contact with the Israeli government and we hope that there will be developments in this direction in the near future,” Christodoulides said.
The president reiterated that Cyprus is the closest EU member state and has “excellent relations” with all states in the region. He recalled that he had first made the proposal during his visit to Egypt and Israel and said it was welcomed by the EU, noting he had also informed the US government.
Asked about Israel’s stance, he replied the Israeli prime minister “was not negative” but had asked for more details.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza and rejected criticism of Israel’s strikes on civilian homes.
Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said that Israel would not agree to a halt in attacks because, he argued, it would strengthen Hamas.
“Just as the United States would not agree to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7,” Netanyahu said, adding that “calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism.”
He dismissed accusations that Israel is collectively punishing more than two million Gazans for the crimes of Hamas.
Israel has cut off electricity, fuel and most food and water supplies to Gaza, and the number of children killed in the blockaded Gaza Strip has exceeded the number killed in armed conflict every year globally since 2019, international charity Save the Children said on Sunday.
UN Secretary General António Guterres on Sunday said the number of civilians killed in Gaza was “totally unacceptable” and that “all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.”