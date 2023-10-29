October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign minister discusses Middle East crisis in Jordan trip

By Andria Kades00
Developments in the Middle East were high on the agenda during Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos’ trip to Jordan on Sunday, where he met with his counterpart Ayman Al Safadi.

Kombos reiterated Cyprus’ position describing it as being based on absolute respect for international law, including international humanitarian law.

He expressed Cyprus’ serious concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis and informed Al Safadi about Cyprus’ readiness to contribute directly and substantially, in consultation with other partners, to the creation of a maritime humanitarian corridor for the relief of civilians in Gaza.

Kombos has a private meeting with Al Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister. Delegations from both sides also had extensive consultations.

A bulletin from the foreign ministry said Kombos recognized the decisive role played by Jordan and the efforts made by the country as well as Al Safadi himself to de-escalate and avoid aggravation of the situation.

The two ministers agreed to remain in contact and stressed the urgent need to create the necessary conditions, which will allow the start of negotiations for a solution to the Middle East on the basis of a two-state solution, which will co-exist peacefully, as provided for by the relevant decisions of the UN.

