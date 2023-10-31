October 31, 2023

Trade unions agree on low-paid civil servant raises

Trade unions agreed with the finance ministry on measures to deal with the issues of low-paid civil servants, representatives from the unions Peo, Sek, and Pasydy said on Tuesday.

The issue has arisen that low-paid civil servants on the A2-A7 pay grade were not receiving raises and changes scale base on their years of service.

Following the meeting the unions said that it was agreed that following 18 years of employment in A2 or A5, the employee would now jump to A7.

The unions said the agreement would come into effect as of January 1 next year.

Meanwhile, a protest has been scheduled by low-earning civil servants for Wednesday, which had not been called off, despite the agreement.

