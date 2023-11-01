November 1, 2023

Photo of Limassol murder suspects released

Λεμεσός – Φόνος 55χρονου
Murder scene at Limassol beach front

Police on Wednesday published a photograph of two men suspected to be involved in the murder of 55-year-old Thanasis Kalogeropoulos who was gunned down in broad daylight in Limassol earlier this week.

Kalogeropoulos was shot at multiple times while he was driving his car on Yermasogia street on Monday morning. He had just dropped off his daughters at school and was heading to the beach he frequented for a swim.

Two hooded attackers dressed in black fired at him with a Kalashnikov rifle and a pistol from just two metres away.

Anyone who knows anything that may help identify the persons depicted in the photograph should contact the Limassol Police Station on 25805057, the citizen’s line on 1460 or the nearest police station.

Wanted Suspects
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

