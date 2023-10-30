October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Man shot dead in Limassol

By Iole Damaskinos0219
police car 01
File photo

Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead in Limassol on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9.30am on the Yermasogia coastal road, state broadcaster CyBC reported, and involves an individual previously known to the authorities.

According to the state broadcaster, the victim appears to have been in his car when he was shot at from an approaching vehicle.

The perpetrator’s vehicle was found aflame in Yermasogia shortly after the shooting.

Police are gathering evidence and witness statements.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and ancient practices.

Related Posts

Art of Japan brought to the big screen

Elias Hazou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Isotita vows to join low-wage civil servant strike

Iole Damaskinos

Work of justice ministry to be discussed with party heads

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Deputy shipping minister to participate in tripartite meeting in Athens

Source: Cyprus News Agency

EAC power cuts to several Nicosia areas

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign