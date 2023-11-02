November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Fifteen-month sentence for stream of burglaries in Paphos

By Staff Reporter05
paphos court house
Paphos District Courthouse

The District Court of Paphos imposed a 15-month prison sentence on a 41-year-old man found guilty of a string of burglaries and thefts committed in the district.

According to the police, in addition to the above crimes, the 41-year-old man was found guilty of explosives possession and carrying a knife.

The offenses were committed from the beginning of the year until May 2023, when he was arrested.

