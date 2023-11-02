November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus

Nicosia joins European Commission’s Intelligent Cities Challenge

By Gina Agapiou00
nicosia cyprus business now kyriacos nicolaou

Nicosia will receive support for its green and digital transition through its inclusion in a European Commission initiative, the municipality announced on Thursday.

The Cypriot capital has been selected to participate in the European Commission’s Intelligent Cities Challenge (ICC) for the period 2023-2025. During that time, the municipality will receive guidance from European Commission experts on the creation of Local Green Deals, placing it at the forefront of the green and digital transition.

The ICC is a European Commission initiative that supports European cities towards the green and digital transition of their local economies through Local Green Deals. Through their engagement, participating cities will address two major challenges: transitioning to a zero-carbon economic model while enabling sustainable growth for EU citizens.

The Local Green Agreements will help Nicosia and other cities that have joined the initiative to strengthen the European Green Deal. The Local Green Deals focus on several key areas: energy, mobility and transport, built environment and construction, tourism and culture and creative sectors.

“By adopting the methodology developed by the European Commission, the experience of other cities, in cooperation with expert consultants and with all local stakeholders including the Nicosia Chamber of Commerce, Academic and Research Institutions and others, the green and digital transition of the city will be enhanced,” the municipality said.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to provide participating cities with support to harness the potential of emerging technologies, while taking ambitious steps to improve the quality of life of citizens, ensuring growth, sustainability and resilience.

Cities participating in the ICC will be supported to develop or renew strategies and action plans to address the city’s sustainable development goals and be at the forefront of the twin transitions.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Turkey hikes required reserves ratio for FX-protected lira deposits

Reuters News Service

The next Crypto sensation: Identifying the tokens and strategies for financial gain

CM Guest Columnist

Trial for Paphos murder suspect to begin on November 16

Gina Agapiou

Bankman-Fried is no ‘villain’ or ‘monster,’ defense tells jury

Reuters News Service

Is Andrew Tate’s Crypto endorsement a reliable indicator to invest in Ethereum and VC Spectra?

CM Guest Columnist

Emerging markets: Opportunities and risks

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign