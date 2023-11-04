November 4, 2023

Enigma Voices to perform live in Cyprus

Three Grammy nominations, 70 million sold records, over 100 gold and platinum album sale certifications are under their belt and yet the Enigma Project have never toured. This month however, Andru Donalds, Angel X and Fox Lima, whose voices were behind many Enigma songs, will tour Cyprus, Switzerland, Germany, Greece, Finland, UAE and other countries as the Original Enigma Voices in a worldwide tour.

On Tuesday, the performers will take the stage of Monte Caputo in Limassol to present hit songs live. Together with a string orchestra and a live band, the two-hour long show will feature the majority of popular Enigma songs with a fusion of classical and modern signature elements.

“Founded in the 1980s by a German producer Michael Cretu,” say organisers, “the Enigma Project entranced millions of listeners with unique and iconic sounds that are incomparable to anything. A synthesis of music styles, Gregorian chanting, ethnic psalms, church bells, organs and similar instruments creates very specific, atmospheric and sometimes even psychedelic sounds. Overwhelming record sales and yet hidden faces have made Enigma one of the most popular and mystifying musical projects of the last decades.

“The success of Enigma,” they conclude, “was an inspiration to many artists and producers including Gregorian project that performs modern pop and rock songs with a Gregorian chant-inspired style. Andru Donalds says that this will be a miraculous show and an unforgettable journey into a spellbinding world of sounds and imagery with yet unheard sound of songs.”

 

Original Enigma Voices

Live concert. November 7. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

