November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

7,933 illegal migrants repatriated since beginning of year

By Jonathan Shkurko0452
migrants walk outside the kokkinotrimithia refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia
Migrants at Pournara Camp

Sixteen third-country nationals residing illegally in Cyprus were located and apprehended during the weekend in coordinated police operations. Simultaneously, efforts to repatriate third-country nationals to their countries of origin saw another 20 individuals departing last Friday.

Since the beginning of the year, the Asylum Service has facilitated the departure of 7,933 individuals who had been residing illegally in Cyprus.

A police statement said that the operations spanned across all regions of Cyprus.

“The main objectives were to identify and apprehend individuals residing illegally within the Republic, as well as to conduct inspections aimed at combating illegal and undeclared employment,” the statement said.

During checks in the Famagusta district two individuals aged 28 and 23 were found working illegally at a restaurant and a nightclub, respectively. They were also discovered to be residing illegally in Cyprus and were subsequently arrested by members of the Asylum Service.

In Limassol, a coordinated operation led to arrest of three illegal third-country nationals, whereas in Larnaca, members of the Asylum Service located and arrested six individuals.

Additionally, five other illegal residents were identified and apprehended in Nicosia. Two of them were located during traffic checks by the Nicosia traffic police unit, while the remaining three were found during inspections by the Asylum Service.

Along with the operations to locate and detain individuals residing illegally in Cyprus, voluntary and forced return procedures for such individuals continue.

As part of these efforts, police in Paphos conducted a new repatriation operation on November 3, resulting in a total of 20 individuals returning to their countries of origin.

A total of 7,933 individuals who were residing illegally in Cyprus have departed since the beginning of the year.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

‘There was no going back to Cyprus’

Alix Norman

Evrovizion: touring exhibition comes to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

North airport passenger numbers up by almost a third

Tom Cleaver

Paphos teacher hit over head with chair thrown by pupil

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot political parties unite to condemn Israel

Tom Cleaver

Actors you love but don’t know who they are

Constantinos Psillides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign