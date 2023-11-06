November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrants fighting at Pournara to be arrested and deported, minister says

By Nikolaos Prakas03
Fighting broke out at Pournara migrant reception centre on Monday afternoon in Kokkinotrimithia, reports said.

According to a report on Ant1 news station, the fighting broke out between Africans and Syrians, under unknown circumstances.

The two groups started throwing rocks at each other.

Police rushed to the scene, and broke up the fighting by using tear gas, due to the seriousness of the situation.

Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou was informed about the situation, and according to the report he instructed for all those involved to be arrested and deported.

Police remained at the scene, according to the report, and they are looking into the cause of the fighting.

