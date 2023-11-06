November 6, 2023

Theological school’s contribution to society highlighted

By Iole Damaskinos00
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides speaking on Sunday night

The Cyprus Theological School is contributing to the state’s long-term goal of establishing Cyprus as a regional and international centre of higher education and research, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday night.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a theological conference at the seminary, which he praised, he noted that in its few years of operation, the school had managed to establish itself “as a serious academic and scientific institution” and as an outward-looking organisation characterised by “pastoral ministry and social sensitivity.”

The theological school has contributed to society through ministering to the elderly in nursing homes and rehabilitation units, in voluntary assistance to the Red Cross, in addiction centres, and in training programmes for prisoners and prison guards, the president said.

Christodoulides also commended the school’s research activity in environmental sustainability and ecological awareness, as well as for promoting volunteerism in its student community.

“The school proves itself to be listening to the needs of society and […] inspires respect for its ethos and contributions,” Christodoulides said, highlighting the school having recently secured the hosting of an upcoming European research conference on adolescence.

The bi-annual conference is set to draw over 600 international delegates and will be held in Limassol in September 2024.

“The experience of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war and the new flare-up in the Middle East, prove how changeable the world is and at the same time underline the need for strong reflexes on the part of states [based on] universal principles and values,” the president said.

Cyprus’ historical Christian legacy “burdens us with a universal responsibility… to be faithful to Christian values and practical helpers of all those who need our help,” he added.

“We are trying to play this role in the current crisis either by sending humanitarian aid or by evacuating our fellow human beings from neighbouring countries,” Christodoulides said.

 

iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

