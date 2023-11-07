November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Justice minister calls for more Frontex help

By Source: Cyprus News Agency02
health minister anna procopiou
Justice Minister Anna Procopiou

Justice Minister Anna Procopiou called for the assistance of EU border agency Frontex on Tuesday for all procedures surrounding the management of migratory flows.

Addressing the Economist’s Annual Cyprus Summit, she said the geopolitical realities in the region do not leave much room for flexibility in terms of not accepting migratory flows, with the situation becoming more difficult following the war between Israel and Gaza.

Procopiou added the ministry is working on a new security equation based on the fact that the boundaries between external and internal security are becoming increasingly blurred, with Cyprus currently facing a continued influx of migrants.

According to the minister, this has raised security concerns that are not only limited to terrorism, but also include trafficking and smuggling.

“We cannot deal alone with what is happening in the region and the problems created by migratory flows. Therefore, one cannot stress enough the importance of Frontex’s assistance in all the processes needed to deal with what is happening, or how important diplomatic efforts are for this purpose,” she stressed.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Elderly refugees ask for help of fire service

Jonathan Shkurko

Six expelled from one school over behaviour

Tom Cleaver

Gaza corridor proposal to be discussed at international meeting in Paris

Nikolaos Prakas

One in three Cypriots still smoking

Tom Cleaver

One in seven in north living under poverty line

Tom Cleaver

Turkey donates $100,000 to CMP

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign