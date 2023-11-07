November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Minors caught driving in Paphos

By Staff Reporter02
police car 14
File photo

A minor was spotted on Monday afternoon driving a vehicle on a road in the district of Paphos.

According to the police, officers stopped a vehicle shortly after 7pm on a village road. 

The vehicle was being driven by a minor with a co-driver who was also a minor. It was also established that the minor was driving with a learner’s licence, without insurance, or MOT, with canceled license plates and without placing the “E” or “L” mark on the vehicle.

The car was impounded and the case is being investigated.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Pelican crossings for pedestrian safety installed on main Paphos streets

Iole Damaskinos

Minister of interior to discuss migration, democracy in Spain

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus sees record tourism revenue — island poised to eclipse last year’s figure

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and warm

Staff Reporter

Cyprus unemployment drops by 17.4 per cent in October 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign