November 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey donates $100,000 to CMP

By Tom Cleaver082
File photo

Turkey donated $100,000 (€93,637) to the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) on Tuesday, taking the total amount the country has donated to almost €1.4 million.

The donation was announced by the CMP’s Turkish Cypriot member Hakki Muftuzade, who said he “expresses his sincere gratitude” to the country.

The donation comes a week after House President Annita Demetriou called on the country to “contribute” to the search for missing persons, and three weeks after their last donation.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

