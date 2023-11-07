November 7, 2023

Wanted woman arrested in Paphos

By Staff Reporter07
File photo

Paphos police on Monday arrested a woman wanted for an investigated case of burglary and theft.

According to the police, the 34-year-old woman was wanted for a residential break-in since October, as well as for illegal possession of burglary tools.

The suspect allegedly stole various items from the residence. She was arrested and taken into custody as investigation contuinues.

