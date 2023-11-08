November 8, 2023

Launch of new Beauty Line identity, Makarios Ave store

A vibrant event held on November 2, 2023, saw the launch of the new Beauty Line store on Makarios Avenue, with attendees including Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis, as well as members of the media, make-up artists, influencers and partners.

The event unveiled the renewed Beauty Line identity, which marks the evolution and redefinition of beauty, aiming to empower the modern woman. Guests were given a tour of the two-floor premises, which reflects the brand’s renewal via a new logo and colour palette. Particular emphasis has been placed on make-up, with an entire floor dedicated to cosmetics.

“Beauty Line has radically changed the landscape of cosmetics and beauty in Cyprus from the very first moment of its appearance,” remarked Beauty Line General Manager Irini Christodoulou.

“This store is a milestone of the brand’s evolution, creating ties of loyalty and trust with consumers,” she continued. “With our new brand identity and an integrated aesthetic approach, we are reshaping the concept of beauty, empowering the modern woman and showcasing all aspects of feminine beauty.

“Beauty Line is not just a beauty store, but an inspirational destination,” she added.

For her part, Chrystalla Kouri, Chief Marketing Officer of H.A. Group. PAPAELLINAS, noted that: “Beauty Line’s revamped identity has been designed to be more flexible, adaptable and targeted, helping us to showcase a brand that is always customer-centric”.

Looking ahead, Beauty Line’s new and innovative store is sure to breathe new life into Nicosia’s centre.

Beauty Line, Arch. Makarios Avenue, Nicosia

