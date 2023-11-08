November 8, 2023

Today’s weather: Warm with dusty spells

Wednesday will be mostly clear with some local cloud cover and periodic thin dust. Temperatures are set to rise to 29C in the interior, on the south and east coasts, 27C on the remaining coasts, and 22C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable, light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight will remain clear with some low clouds or thin fog. Temperatures will drop to 15C inland, 17C on the coast, and 12C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

On Thursday and Friday and into the weekend the weather will remain mainly clear with temperatures above average for the season.

