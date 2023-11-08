Tziortzis aims for title and passport to American NASCAR

Cypriot driver Vladimiros Tziortzis will drive for the first time in NASCAR in the USA on November 30, while the goal for 2024 is to do three races in America starting from February.

A review of this year, revealing at the same time his plans for 2024, was made by Tziortzis on Tuesday, in front of representatives of the media and his sponsors, in a press conference held in Nicosia.

The 2024 European Championship will host seven rounds after the addition of the Dutch oval(Venray), while Spain, Italy, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Germany and Belgium remain.

The official Tziortzis product line will be released soon.

“We lost the championship in the last round in Belgium,” but it continues to be a positive year for the star.

“I was stable throughout the year with very good results,” pointed out the 26-year-old, talking about his journey until he became European runner-up, after five wins, the same number of pole positions, three third places and one second.

Signed in Naples

Regarding the new year, Tziortzis announced that he will continue to drive the Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsports #5 car, as last weekend, in Naples, Italy, a relevant agreement was signed with Federico Monti, and former Formula 1 driver Alex Caffi, who is one of the owners of the Italian team.

As he mentioned, for 2024 he will primarily focus himself to his obligations in EURONASCAR PRO, with the big goal of winning the championship that will give him the green light to race in American NASCAR, the second most popular sport in the USA and the second most popular motorsport in the world after Formula 1.

“The championship is an achievable goal”

“As we showed again this year, running in both categories, it is possible to win the championship, after mechanical problems clearly deprived us of the title in EURONASCAR 2 and a top five finish in EURO NASCAR PRO,” he pointed out about his ambition to win the title in the major class of European NASCAR.

As in 2023, there is a possibility that Tziortzis will again race in both categories of the NASCAR EURO SERIES, as long as his team does not find a driver for EURO NASCAR 2. He pointed out that, for him, it is difficult from a financial point to book a place in both categories, but he emphasised that this perspective gives the driver the opportunity to improve and the two extra tests that come with participating in both categories, prepare him better for the weekend.

“For sure it’s tiring, but we proved we can handle both categories as long as there are no mechanical problems,” he said.

NASCAR Awards in Nashville,USA

On November 30, Tziortzis will be behind the wheel of an American NASCAR vehicle for testing for the first time and will also be awarded at the official awards for the EuroNASCAR championship.

He will have a meeting with the team that was in last February’s Daytona 500, to take part in some selected races in 2024 in the ARCA MENARDS SERIES, which is two steps before the NASCAR CUP SERIES. Tziortzis’ goal is to do three races in the USA during 2024.

Tziortzis thanked all the sponsors who were by his side, stressing that without their support nothing would be possible. He competed in 2023 with the support of the Cypriot Sports Organisation and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, sponsors ALCO Filters, ENEOS Motor Oil and Psaltis Auto Parts and supporters Televantos Used Trucks, Sana Hiltonia and the Daytona track where he took his first steps his career. The official carrier is TUS Airways.

“Many thanks to Hogar All Day for hosting the press conference.”

He did not fail to thank his parents again who for another year were a strong support, both financially and psychologically to give his best. “My promise that in 2024 I will be the same as all these other years and even better!” he concluded.