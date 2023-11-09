November 9, 2023

Petrol stations granted approval to install EV charge points

Petrol stations will now be able install and use electric car charging stations on their premises, the parliament agreed during the plenum on Thursday.

According to what was heard in parliament, the measure to allow petrol stations to install electric vehicle charging ports was deemed necessary as part of the government’s plans to promote electric vehicles in Cyprus for the green transition.

During the discussion, opposition Akel MP Aristos Damianou said that that once again in Cyprus “we did not act as providers”, since while incentives were given for electric cars, there are not enough charging points.

“With these regulations an effort is being made to help the public,” he said, adding that it needs to be implemented as soon as possible.

Greens MP Charalambos Theopemptou said that this is an important development, as it will be the first time someone other than the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) is selling electricity.

He added cars that will charge at petrol stations will be paying the petrol stations for charging and not EAC.

Currently, all electric vehicle charging points are run by EAC, recalling a law from two years ago, which said any place that has over 20 parking spaces, is required to install an electric vehicle charging point by 2025.

He noted that an effort is being made for the parliament to install two chargers as well.

Diko MP Christos Senekkis said that this is an important step for people seeking to buy an electric vehicle, as it will make them feel secure.

