TV shows we love: Ahsoka

In a galaxy this far, far away, it’s easy to get lost.

Back in the good old days, there were three Star Wars films, which we all watched and rewatched for years. Then came another three. And then another three. And, just when we were getting our heads round the full nine, the TV series began.

I’m not complaining. The more Star Wars stuff the better, in my opinion. It’s just that, now I’m no longer a kid, I simply don’t have time for all the spin-offs!

I managed The Mandalorian; made time for The Book of Boba Fett. And then, recently, I watched all of Ahsoka. Which was great fun. Although, without having seen the whole animated Rebels spin-off, I did feel I was missing a lot of necessary info…

Watching Ahsoka is a bit like trying to blow up the Death Star without the benefit of any plans: great fun, but terribly messy. There are characters I recognised, but couldn’t quite place. Incidents that definitely referenced something from the past, but were a bit subtle for my ageing brain.

Visually, the series dazzles; especially when you get to the multiple galaxy stuff. (Star Whales that travel far beyond the Outer Rim? Love it!) Plot-wise it’s weak but fun – do those cool lightsabre training sessions really fit with the Clone Wars timeline? And the main character is pretty well-developed; Rosario Dawson’s portrayal of the titular jedi, Ahsoka Tano, adds tangible depth.

But a few of the villains are a little lacklustre: while Grand Admiral Thrawn is both menacing and very, very blue, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati seem poorly drawn, and Morgan Elsbeth’s ‘magic’ merely muddies the waters of Star Wars lore.

And so, about half-way through the eight episodes, I stopped trying to figure everything out, and just enjoyed the series for what it was: yet another thrilling adventure in a uniquely exciting universe.

It’s possibly the only way to watch this series. Ahsoka’s journey is a reminder that, in this expanding Star Wars universe, there’s always room for more stories, more exploration, and more characters. Sadly, there’s not always enough space in my brain.

