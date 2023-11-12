November 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
President heads to Berlin for EU enlargement talks

By Katy Turner00
Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides will on Monday take part in a working dinner of EU leaders.

This follows an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and President of the European Council Charles Michel, director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos said on Sunday.

The aim of the meeting is to discuss the bloc’s Strategic Agenda, which will be adopted by the EU in June 2024, which will include enlargement of the union and the repercussions of that.

The dinner is part of a series of meetings being held with EU leaders by Michel in Berlin, Zagreb, Copenhagen and Paris.

Monday night’s dinner will also be attended by the leaders of Austria, Belgium, Greece, Hungary and Latvia.

The meeting is expected to last about two hours.

Christodoulides will return to Cyprus on Tuesday.

