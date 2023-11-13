Out of this world: final week of Larnaca Biennale

It is Space & Technology Week at Larnaca Biennale, the fifth and final themed week, and its series of parallel events over the next few days will take visitors on a voyage to space, the digital realm and the future homes we might inhabit. Think sensory VR experiences, performances under a large, travelling full moon installation and lectures exploring home and technology.
Coming up first is Stellar Entanglement a Cinematic VR 360 experience that will take place at Youth Makerspace Larnaka on Monday untiland 6pm. Visitors will watch a 10-minute film on a loop which tells the story of a mysterious scientific institute trying to secure the immortality of a civilization imprisoned on a doomed planet in a remote region of our Galaxy. Its main focus however is the search of the place of the Universe inside Humans.
The Stellar Entanglement project resulted from the collaboration between the Instytut B61 and film director duo The Kissinger Twins (Katarzyna Kifert & Dawid Marcinkowski). The project not only deals with the issues of star evolution and quantum entanglement but also touches upon philosophical issues.
Also happening on Monday is the opening night of the Museum of the Moon, a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram. A moon installation will make a stop in Larnaca this week, transforming Zouhouri Square. Throughout its exhibition, until Sunday, several lunar-inspired events will take place spanning performative art and theatre to dance shows. On the opening night, local musician Nama Dama will perform live at 7.30pm.
On Tuesday evening, Larnaca Biennale will host another lecture part of the Threads on Home series. The lecture will bridge space and technology through innovation. Dr Nir Tsuk, a seasoned practitioner, academic, and facilitator with over two decades of international experience in social capital, entrepreneurship and the culture of innovation, will lead this session, joined by the Biennale curator. He is the founder of NYU’s Institute for Impact and Intrapreneurship, pioneering the language of innovation. The English-language session is free to attend and takes place at the Living Room at 7pm.
Next week, the final week of Larnaca Biennale 2023, will be the last chance to visit the main and parallel exhibitions while three more events take place in the city centre and in Athienou.
Stellar Entanglement
Cinematic VR 360 experience. November 13. Youth Makerspace Larnaka. 10am-6pm. Free. In English. Registrations: www.biennalelarnaca.com
Museum of the Moon
Opening night with live performance by Nama Dama. November 13. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 7.30pm. Free www.onceinabluemoon.eu
Threads on Home
Lecture with Dr. Nir Tsuk. November 14. The Living Room, Larnaca. 7pm. In English. Free. Register at www.biennalelarnaca.com