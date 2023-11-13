November 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three fined for hunting violations

By Iole Damaskinos00
hunter
Game wardens fined three on Sunday

Game service wardens fined three hunters on Sunday for transporting an assembled shotgun and for a device that produces imitation bird calls.

According Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, the game service officers were on patrol near Kouklia when they stopped a suspicious vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man.

Checks established that he was transporting a mounted hunting rifle.

He was fined €150 out of court.

In the same area, officers caught two people, aged 39 and 42, using a prohibited device that mimics wild bird calls while hunting.

They were also issued an out-of-court fine of €500 each.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Two arrested at Paphos airport with fake ID

Iole Damaskinos

Minister defends creation of residential units in Limassol for children

Iole Damaskinos

Black Caps and Royal remain unbeaten in Cyprus Autumn T20 League

Reuters News Service

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man arrested for cannabis, meth in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Fire in Stroumbi under partial control

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign