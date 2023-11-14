November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides advocates EU unity, strategic autonomy in Berlin

By Jonathan Shkurko03
Working dinner with a group of leaders of EU member states in Berlin, Germany The President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, at a working dinner with a group of leaders of EU Member States, at the invitation of the German Chancellor, Mr Olaf Scholz, and the European Council President, Mr Charles Michel
Working dinner with a group of leaders of EU member states in Berlin, Germany The President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, at a working dinner with a group of leaders of EU Member States, at the invitation of the German Chancellor, Mr Olaf Scholz, and the European Council President, Mr Charles Michel

President Nikos Christodoulides emphasised the necessity for unity in the face of the current wars and crises affecting Europe and the world.

The President made comments during a working dinner in Berlin. Hosted by European Council President Charles Michel, the gathering included several EU leaders, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also in attendance.

According to the director of the President’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos, Christodoulides highlighted Cyprus’ commitment to the strategic autonomy of the EU as a key priority.

Papadopoulos outlined the President’s emphasis on EU unity in handling crises, citing the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. Christodoulides urged the EU to demonstrate its ability to manage these situations while keeping a focus on European citizens’ needs.

He acknowledged progress in health, security, energy, and the green and digital transition, but noted shortcomings in immigration management, particularly for frontline countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with President Christodoulides
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with President Christodoulides

Christodoulides also discussed the new strategic agenda’s objectives, stressing the importance of defining and aligning with European interests among member states. He outlined two goals, namely a resilient and competitive Europe improving citizens’ lives and a strengthened geopolitical role, particularly in defence and security.

The President also called on the EU to show more support and extend a helping hand to Mediterranean countries that are on the frontline when it come to the influx and arrivals of migrants on their shores.

Addressing the Middle East, Christodoulides called for conducive conditions to resume the peace process for a two-state solution. He provided updates on Cyprus’ initiative for a sea humanitarian corridor to Gaza, including recent consultations with Israel.

In concluding remarks, Christodoulides discussed decision-making within the EU, underlining the need to define European interests before making decisions and protect member states’ interests. The exchange encapsulated Cyprus’ stance on EU challenges and aspirations.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Growing calls to scrap Radiomarathon

Staff Reporter

Mouflons beaten by old rivals Malta

Press Release

Three children hit by cars in Paphos ‘out of danger’ doctors report

Staff Reporter

Two men arrested in Nicosia for cannabis import

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Mixed media and messages in November exhibitions

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign