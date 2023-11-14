November 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Golden passport trial to continue later in November

By Andria Kades04
passport The EU is already pushing through legal proceedings to shut down existing golden passport schemes in Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria

After objections were raised, a criminal trial into the issuing of golden passports was on Tuesday scheduled to continue on November 29.

On that date both the defence and prosecution are expected to address pre-trial objections raised by former Akel MP Christakis Giovanis’ lawyer, arguing there is an absence of a valid law on which the charges against the defendants in the case are based.

The defendants are former House president Demetris Syllouris, former Akel MP and developer Giovanis and senior member of staff at the Giovanis Group Antonis Antoniou.

Last month all charges against lawyer Andreas Pittadjis were dropped.

The defendants face charges that include conspiracy to defraud the Republic and influencing a public official in violation of the laws criminalising corruption.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Giovanis’ lawyer George Papaioannou argued three charges his client faces lack a legal basis and do not reveal any offence known to the law.

Papaioannou also told court that any continuation of the trial would violate the human and fundamental rights of Giovanis.

He added he planned to raise another pre-trial objection over a fourth charge.

But state prosecutor Elli Papagapiou said there was no legal question over the indictment.

The trial began following an Al Jazeera investigation into Cyprus’ controversial citizen-by-investment scheme. The documentary sparked nationwide fury and protests which led to the Nicolatos investigation into the ‘golden passports programme’ – and ultimately led to the case going to trial and the scheme being scrapped.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

