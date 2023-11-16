November 16, 2023

Armed robbery at Paphos kiosk

An armed robbery was committed at a kiosk in Paphos in the early hours on Thursday.

According to the police, shortly after 4am a hooded man entered the kiosk in Kato Paphos with a pistol, demanding money from the clerk. 

The employee reported that the robber took approximately €300 from the till and fled. 

Police arrived to take the employee’s statement and collected evidence at the scene, including from CCTV. 

The case is under ongoing investigation. 

 

