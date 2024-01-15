January 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsShipping

Japan trip sees two vessels added to Cyprus flag

By Souzana Psara00

Two newly-built Japanese cargo ships that will fly the Cyprus flag were officially named by Deputy Shipping Minister Marina Hadjimanoli during her recent trip to Japan, while more are expected to be added.

The trip aimed to fortify Cyprus’ standing in the global maritime arena.

The naming of the Ammochostos and the Kerynia was held as part of the continuous promotion of Cyprus shipping, aimed at attracting international companies to the island and bolstering the Cypriot registry.

During her four-day visit, Hadjimanoli met shipowners, executives of shipping companies, financial institutions and shipyards, outlining the advantages and services offered by the Cypriot register.

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), one of the world’s largest transport companies, committed to strengthening its fleet with Cypriot-flagged ships, demonstrating confidence in the Cyprus registry.

The two cargo ships belong to the Safe Bulkers company and were named after the occupied towns to mark almost 50 years since the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. Hadjimanoli expressed her gratitude to Polys Hajioannou, CEO and owner of Safe Bulkers, for continuous support of the Cyprus registry.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Cyprus banks among most profitable in Eurozone

Souzana Psara

Microsoft briefly overtakes Apple as world’s most valuable company

Reuters News Service

More hybrid and electric cars on Cyprus roads

Souzana Psara

Fuel prices decrease less than expected

Souzana Psara

Davos 2024: Global elite gather against WEF’s most complex backdrop so far

Reuters News Service

Sterling holds near 5-month high as UK growth beats expectations

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign