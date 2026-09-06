Cyprus Schengen bid could unlock tourism and investment benefits

President Nikos Christodoulides’ meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa on Friday, followed by his call for a political decision on Cyprus’ Schengen bid “as soon as possible”, has placed the island’s push to join Europe’s border-free zone firmly on the European agenda, with accession potentially bringing significant benefits for tourism, investment and business mobility.

Christodoulides said after the meeting that he had raised Cyprus’ “desire and readiness” for full accession, pointing to a European Commission evaluation which he said had confirmed the country’s preparedness and recommended that the process be completed as a priority.

“The government is hoping for a political decision to be made on whether it will be able to join Europe’s border-free Schengen zone ‘as soon as possible’,” Christodoulides said, adding that the decision would be taken by EU member states at the level of the justice and home affairs council.

The European Commission formally gave Cyprus a positive assessment of its preparedness in July, paving the way for the issue to be considered by the Council of the European Union.

Cyprus is currently one of only two EU member states outside the Schengen area, alongside Ireland, which has chosen not to fully participate because of its common travel arrangements with the United Kingdom.

Romania and Bulgaria became the latest countries to join the border-free area at the beginning of 2025, leaving Cyprus as the only EU member state still seeking full accession.

For Cyprus, membership would mean the removal of routine internal border controls with other Schengen countries, making travel between the island and much of continental Europe considerably simpler.

The practical impact could be particularly significant for tourism, a sector in which Cyprus competes with destinations that already form part of the Schengen area.

The Schengen zone allows more than 450 million people to move between participating countries without routine internal border checks, with around 1.25 billion journeys made within the area each year.

For Cyprus, easier movement could make the island more attractive to European travellers combining several destinations, potentially strengthening its position in multi-country holidays and encouraging longer or more frequent visits.

It could also benefit hotels, restaurants, retailers, transport operators and other tourism-related businesses by reducing friction for visitors arriving from Schengen countries.

The benefits would extend beyond tourism, particularly as Cyprus seeks to strengthen its position as a regional centre for professional services, finance, technology and international business.

Business travel would become simpler, with executives, professionals and entrepreneurs able to move between Cyprus and other Schengen countries without routine internal border checks.

That could make it easier for Cyprus-based companies to meet clients and partners across Europe, while potentially making the island more attractive to companies considering establishing a base within the EU.

Schengen membership could also strengthen Cyprus’ appeal to foreign investors by adding another element to the country’s European offering.

For non-EU nationals, Cyprus joining Schengen would mean that holders of qualifying Cyprus residence permits could travel within the Schengen area without having to obtain separate visas for each country, subject to the applicable rules.

The change could therefore add value to Cyprus-based residency and investment arrangements and potentially make the island more attractive to internationally mobile investors and professionals.

The property market could also benefit, particularly in areas already popular with international buyers.

Increased demand from European investors and greater mobility for international residents could support activity in residential and commercial property, although stronger demand could also contribute to higher prices and add to affordability pressures for local buyers.

The education sector could similarly gain from easier movement, potentially making Cyprus more attractive to international students and facilitating mobility between universities and institutions across the Schengen area.

The technology and startup sectors could also benefit from greater access to talent, investors and potential customers across Europe.

For Cyprus-based startups, easier movement could make it simpler for founders and employees to attend conferences, meet investors and develop commercial relationships across Schengen countries.

The wider services economy could benefit from the same effect, with accountants, lawyers, consultants and other professional firms able to operate in an environment where cross-border movement is less cumbersome.

Logistics and trade could also see benefits, although Schengen membership itself does not remove customs controls because Schengen and the EU customs union are separate arrangements.

The main gain for companies would instead come from easier movement of people and reduced administrative friction associated with business travel, rather than the abolition of customs procedures for goods.

Cyprus could also become a more attractive location for international conferences, exhibitions and corporate events if participants from across Europe could travel to the island without internal border formalities.

The European Commission has described Schengen as a cornerstone of the EU single market, with free movement supporting tourism, investment and professional mobility.

The system also allows EU citizens to settle, work, study or establish businesses in other EU countries, while third-country nationals legally living or travelling within the participating area can generally move between member states without internal border checks.

The economic benefits therefore go beyond tourism, with easier mobility potentially supporting employment, investment and cross-border business activity.

However, Cyprus’ accession would also come with costs and complications.

Authorities would have to maintain and strengthen border infrastructure, integrate fully with European information and border-management systems and comply with additional security requirements.

Cyprus would also need to deal with the particular complication created by the Green Line, which divides the Republic-controlled areas from the Turkish-occupied north.

The issue has already generated concern over how Schengen’s external border rules and new digital systems would interact with the crossing points between the island’s two sides.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman has previously said it was “extremely important” for the Turkish Cypriot side to be involved in Cyprus’ accession to Schengen.

He warned that accession “has the potential to bring about many complications, especially in the area of freedom of movement” for Turkish Cypriots, particularly those who are not citizens of the Republic of Cyprus.

The question is therefore not simply whether Cyprus can meet the technical requirements, but how those requirements can be implemented without creating new obstacles to movement across the island or affecting the existing political balance.

Security would nevertheless remain a central component of accession.

Schengen countries share information through systems such as the Schengen Information System, which contains information on wanted or missing people, irregular non-EU nationals and lost or stolen objects.

The system has also been strengthened over recent years through additional information-sharing and biometric capabilities, while new digital tools such as the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS are being introduced.

The European Commission’s annual State of Schengen report has described the system as one of the EU’s major achievements and the backbone of its internal market.

It said the Schengen area facilitates the lives of almost 450 million people, while around 3.5 million people cross internal borders every day for work, study, or family visits.

Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country while working in another, illustrating the scale of the economic activity supported by border-free movement.

For Cyprus, accession would not replicate all of those benefits overnight, particularly given the island’s geographical position and the fact that it is not connected by land to other EU member states.

But the removal of internal border controls could still represent a significant change in how Cyprus interacts with the rest of the European economy.

With the European Commission having already given a positive assessment, the next major step is now political, with the Council of the EU required to reach a unanimous decision among current Schengen members.

Christodoulides’ meeting with Costa therefore comes at a significant point in Cyprus’ bid, with the government seeking to turn its stated readiness into full membership and potentially secure a major addition to the island’s European economic and travel infrastructure.