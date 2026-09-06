Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday praised the “deep friendship” between Italy and Cyprus, responding to congratulations by President Nikos Christodoulides for her becoming as the longest-serving leader of an Italian government since WWII.

In a post on X, Meloni thanked the president for his message and for his reference “to the importance of the deep friendship between Italy and Cyprus”.

“In recent years, we have strengthened the dialogue between our countries, working together for a more stable and secure Mediterranean and for a Europe capable of strengthening the strategic role of the countries most exposed to the challenges of the region,” she said.

“I am very proud of this common path and of the cooperation we have built, confident that it will continue to grow and deliver significant results for our peoples,” she added.

“Thank you, Niko!” the Italian prime minister concluded.