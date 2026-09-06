Rouvas, Remos, ZAZ, Massimo Giordano and dozens more

September arrives with a packed cultural calendar and with more live music nights than we can count! Renowned musicians from the Greek pop and rock scene, international jazz and opera singers, tribute acts, and artists singing for charity are preparing to offer Cyprus a concert-filled month.

Concerts by international stars

World-renowned French singer ZAZ will make her Cyprus debut in mid-September with a one-night-only concert in Limassol. Zante Venue by Punin will host the jazzy sounds, soulful vocals and dynamic rhythms of this successful recording artist. ZAZ will bring her breakout song Je Veux, French chanson and power vocals to Cyprus on September 15, following sold-out shows on her world tour.

A few days later, Ancient Curium will fill with beloved operatic masterpieces, unforgettable duets, and the passionate songs of Naples as tenor Massimo Giordano performs live. His concert on September 19 is set to be a captivating evening of world-class artistry, accompanied by the Italian Roma Tre Orchestra and German conductor Christian Kunert.

A touring concert series will then perform around the island. The Symphonians present the Zimmer VS Einaudi programme this September – a spectacular musical journey that brings together two brilliant composers. The epic cinematic masterpieces of Hans Zimmer and the deeply evocative neoclassicism of Ludovico Einaudi will be brought to life on September 25 in Paphos, September 26 in Nicosia and September 28 in Limassol.

Finally, the Fleetwood Mac Experience: 60th Anniversary Tribute Tour closes off the month. A tribute band will take over the Pissouri Amphitheatre on September 26 to celebrate Fleetwood Mac’s 60-year musical legacy.

Concerts by Greek stars

Some of the biggest names from the Greek music scene are travelling to the island as part of their summer schedule. On September 9, Giannis Kotsiras returns to Cyprus for yet another concert after sold-out performances. As he marks 30 years in the industry, he celebrates this milestone with a live music concert in Lakatamia, Nicosia, sharing his greatest hits and beloved Greek songs. He performs in Paphos as well on September 10, at the square in front of the Medieval Castle.

A Limassol concert follows, bringing together two Greek stars who present their first joint Cyprus performance. Panos Mouzourakis and Panos Vlachos will meet on the stage of the Marios Tokas Garden Theatre on September 10, bringing lively music, dancing tunes, theatrical elements, stand-up bits, hit songs and high-energy. A live orchestra and audio-visual aids will make this a night to remember.

On the same evening, Natasa Mbofiliou sings in Nicosia to support the Sophia for Children Foundation. A concert at the School for the Blind will be held on September 10 with curated orchestrations and a repertoire to charm audiences.

Larnaca will welcome a beloved singer of the Greek music scene for two nights. Natasa Theodoridou renews her annual summer date with Cyprus audiences as she heads to the Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre on September 11 and 12.

The Pattihio Amphitheatre will also welcome one of the biggest names in the Greek music scene – Sakis Rouvas. On September 16, AEK Cares hosts a charity concert with the pop star with all net proceeds going to Pasykaf.

Alkistis Protopsalti and Nikos Portokaloglou

September’s concerts continue with a duet performance in Paphos by Alkistis Protopsalti and Nikos Portokaloglou. Taking over the stage at Paphos Castle, the two iconic Greek singers will present a magical night on September 16 full of charming and timeless Greek melodies.

Towards the end of the month, Antonis Remos celebrates 30 years in the music scene with a concert at D’Avila Moat in Nicosia on September 30. Admission is free, with a symbolic donation of €3 going towards the Red Cross Cyprus Society.

At the Ancient Curium Theatre, the Love Concerts will bring together four acclaimed artists. On September 30, Glykeria and Thanasis Vasilopoulos will perform live, while on October 1 Eleni Tsaligopoulou will perform with Thanasis Vasilopoulos.

Giannis Kotsiras-30 Years

Anniversary concert by popular Greek musician. September 9. Lakatamia Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Panos Mouzourakis and Panos Vlachos

Concert by two Greek singers, a live orchestra, humour and audio-visual elements. September 10. Marios Tokas Garden Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Natasa Mbofiliou – Sophia for Children

Charity concert by Natasa Mbofiliou. September 10. School for the Blind, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Natasa Theodoridou

Beloved Greek star presents summer concert. September 11-12. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheare, Larnaca. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Sakis Rouvas

Charity concert organized by AEK Cares to support PASYKAF. September 16. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheare, Larnaca. 8pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Alkistis Protopsalti and Nikos Portokaloglou

Summer concert by two renowned Greek singers. September 16. Medieval Castle of Paphos. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Antonis Remos – 30 Years

Renowned Greek singer celebrates 30 years in the music scene. September 30. D’Avila Moat, Nicosia. Free admission with €3 donation to the Red Cross Cyprus Society. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Love Concerts 2026

Live concert by Glykeria and Thanasis Vasilopoulos. September 30. Concert by Eleni Tsaligopoulou and Thanasis Vasilopoulos. October 1. Ancient Curium Theatre, Limassol district. 8pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

ZAZ

French singer marks debut concert in Cyprus. September 15. Zante Venue by Punin, Limassol. 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

A Grand Night with Massimo Giordano in Cyprus

Operatic night with tenor Massimo Giordano, accompanied by the Italian Roma Tre Orchestra and German conductor Christian Kunert. September 19. Ancient Curium Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Zimmer VS Einaudi

Concert by The Symphonians bringing the music of Hans Zimmer and Ludovico Einaudi. September 25. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. September 26. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. September 28. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Fleetwood Mac Experience: 60th Anniversary Tribute Tour

Concert celebrating Fleetwood Mac’s 60-year musical legacy. September 26. Pissouri Amphitheatre, Limassol district. 8.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com