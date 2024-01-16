January 16, 2024

Man attacked with scissors after mother cursed

By Tom Cleaver032
File photo: police car in the north

A man appeared in court in Kyrenia on Tuesday accused of attacking someone with scissors after the victim cursed his mother.

The attacker and victim were reportedly friends and had been drinking together before the incident took place.

In court, police explained that the attacker had gone into hiding for six days following the incident, which took place on December 30, and refused to hand over his mobile phone for investigation.

Speaking about the incident itself, they explained that the attacker injured his victim with a 10-centimetre-long pair of scissors, causing a deep cut on the inside of his left shoulder blade and the back of his neck.

They said the attacker had attempted to murder his victim and made an incision “in a way that would pose a danger to his life.”

He was apprehended on January 5 in Kyrenia.

Judge Enver Mursel ordered that he be remanded in custody for three days.

