January 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Kombos attends OSCE forum session under Cyprus presidency

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos participated on Wednesday in the inaugural session of the Cypriot Presidency of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC) of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The session took place in Vienna at the OSCE headquarters, in the presence of the OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid.

According to a foreign ministry press release, during the session, Kombos emphasised that Cyprus assumes the forum’s presidency with a strong sense of responsibility and is ready to work intensively to accomplish its goals.

He highlighted the priorities of the presidency, including integrating the gender dimension into the implementation of the organization’s political-military commitments and promoting demining efforts aimed at raising awareness and exchanging best practices among stakeholders.

Kombos also pointed out Cyprus’ commitment to mutual respect, peace, security, and stability within the OSCE framework.

In the framework of his contacts at the OSCE headquarters, Kombos held separate discussions with the OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid and the OSCE representative on freedom of the Mmdia, Teresa Ribeiro.

Cyprus assumes the forum’s presidency for the first time in 17 years and will lead it until April 2024. The forum and the OSCE permanent council are the two autonomous decision-making bodies of the organisation.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

