Player injured and police patrol car damaged in latest football violence (Update)

Police vehicle stationed outside GSP Stadium [Source: CNA]

A firecracker thrown from the stands hit a player and resulted in the cancellation of a match, it emerged on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told state media that CCTV had shown the device came from a section of the stands occupied by Apoel fans, during the Coca-Cola cup selections match against Nea Salamina on Tuesday in Famagusta stadium.

The referee stated that the injured player, Giorgos Papageorgiou was not in a state to continue playing, according to field doctor, Anetta Enangelou.

According to media reports, the firecracker exploded in front of the player while he was warming up and he fell to the ground.

The referee interrupted the game, while stadium authorities warned fans through the megaphone that should another item be thrown, the game would be cancelled.

Meanwhile, at GSP stadium in Nicosia, an unidentified perpetrator threw a stone at a police vehicle damaging its rear window on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place during the departure of fans from the Omonia 29-Anorthosis football match, also part of the Coca-Cola cup, which ended in favour of Anorthosis.

Police are investigating the incidents.

