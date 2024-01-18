January 18, 2024

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy with isolated rain

Following a slightly foggy start to the morning in some areas, most of Thursday will be partly cloudy, with the potential for isolated rain in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and nine degrees Celsius in the mountains. Winds will be light, no higher than three Beaufort.

Overnight, increased clouds are expected to produce rain on the southern coast, with fog set to form on the eastern half of the island.

Temperatures will drop as low as eight degrees Celsius inland, 10 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and three degrees Celsius in the mountains, where frost will form.

Temperatures will increase through Friday, with higher clouds, with the weather to remain stable on Saturday and the possibility of rain on Sunday.

