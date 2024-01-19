January 19, 2024

Two arrested with burglary tools and an electric scooter

By Tom Cleaver09
Two people were arrested in Paphos on Thursday night after being found in possession of tools which could be used to facilitate a burglary and an electric scooter for which they could not answer.

The pair, a 44-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, were stopped as part of the Paphos police’s intensified vehicle searches taking place in light of the recent attacks on cars owned by a public prosecutor and a policeman.

Inside their car, police found tools which could be used for burglaries and keys. They also discovered that arrest warrants had been put out for both for failure to appear at the Paphos district court as part of a separate case.

The pair were therefore arrested, before police found an electric scooter in the vehicle. They reportedly “did not give a satisfactory explanation” for it and were therefore re-arrested for illegal possession of property.

Later, the 44-year-old man also tested positive for banned substances.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

