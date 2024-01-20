Greece, Blue Zones and the Mediterranean diet

Good food, savouring life and social connections all add to longevity in specific parts of Greece. YANNA DARILIS looks at why

Greece is recognised as a Blue Zone, a term from a study conducted by scientific researchers who were circling areas where centenarians were found on a map with a blue marker. In these regions people enjoy remarkable longevity and overall health and well-being. The longevity observed in Greek Blue Zones, such as the island of Ikaria, chosen for research due to the abundance of centenarians, has been attributed to a combination of lifestyle factors, social connections, and dietary habits, including the Mediterranean diet. But Greece has many other places where people live to over 100 years old.

Why the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet has long been hailed as a gold standard for promoting health and longevity. Originating from the traditional dietary patterns of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, this eating plan has been passed down from antiquity and is characterised by its emphasis on fresh, whole foods and a balanced lifestyle.

It is a rich blend of plant-based foods that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds that form the cornerstone of daily meals, providing a diverse array of essential nutrients, antioxidants, and dietary fibre.

One of the main features of the Mediterranean diet is also its reliance on healthy fats. Olive oil, a staple in Mediterranean cuisine, contains monounsaturated fats that may contribute to improved heart health and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, the inclusion of fatty fish provides omega-3 fatty acids, known for their anti-inflammatory properties and potential benefits for cognitive function.

The Mediterranean diet promotes lean protein sources, favouring fish and poultry over red meat. Studies have suggested that this choice of protein may contribute to lower cholesterol levels and a reduced risk of heart disease.

The abundance of fruits and vegetables in the Mediterranean diet ensures a high intake of antioxidants. The colorful array of produce in this diet provides an array of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals with potential health benefits.

The Mediterranean diet extends beyond food choices; it encompasses a lifestyle that values social connections and physical activity, another major factor for Blue Zones. Regular physical exercise and strong community ties are integral components of the Mediterranean way of life, contributing to overall well-being and mental health.

Greece has been consistently following the same dietary regimen since antiquity and has now shared it with the world. Greece also has a rich heritage of cultivating specific crops that are staples to the diet. Olive trees, for example, thrive in the Greek climate and provide nutrient-dense olives and olive oil. Similarly, herbs such as oregano, thyme, and rosemary are native to the region and are commonly used in Greek cuisine, offering an array of health benefits.

In addition to the above, the key pillars of the Greek dietary regimen and Mediterranean diet include:

Nutrient and mineral dense products: The nutrient density of Greek produce and herbs is a result of a combination of favourable environmental factors, traditional farming practices, and a commitment to preserving the integrity of the food supply. The soil in many parts of Greece is rich in minerals and nutrients, and enhances the quality of the crops grown.

Micronutrient & phytochemical rich: Greece has a tradition of foraging for wild edible plants, adding to the diversity of the diet. Wild greens, herbs and other plants are often incorporated into meals, providing additional micronutrients and phytochemicals.

Less processed food: The diet minimises the intake of processed foods, refined sugars and unhealthy fats, which are linked to various health issues, including obesity and chronic diseases. The emphasis on fresh, local, and minimally processed foods in the Mediterranean diet contributes not only to the exceptional flavours of Greek cuisine but also to the health-promoting properties of the diet.

Minimal white bread and pasta: Greek people generally eat less refined white flour and pasta. Greece’s staple foods are based more on whole grains, fish, legumes and vegetables.

The Greek way of life often includes a relaxed pace, with long meals shared with family and friends. The emphasis on enjoying meals and savouring the dining experience aligns with a lower-stress lifestyle, which can have positive effects on digestion and overall health.

Physical activity: Many residents of Greek Blue Zones engage in regular physical activity as part of their daily lives. Physical activities such as walking, gardening and traditional dances contribute to overall physical fitness and well-being.

Strong social connections and community support: Social bonds and community ties are deeply ingrained in the Greek culture. The emphasis on family, friendships and community support contributes to a sense of purpose, mental well-being, and resilience, which are associated with longevity.

Greece’s status as a Blue Zone can be attributed to a holistic combination of dietary choices, lifestyle factors, and strong social connections. By embracing the principles of the Mediterranean lifestyle, individuals may find inspiration for nurturing well-being and increasing their chances of living a longer, healthier life.