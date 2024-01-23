January 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealthHealthcare

‘Everything went smoothly’ after hospital power outage

By Tom Cleaver00
File photo

Monday’s power outage at the Nicosia general hospital was caused by a cable being cut during construction work being carried out outside, State Health Services (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Charilaou said the damage done to the cable would be “permanently repaired” on Wednesday upon the arrival of the replacement part.

He added that when the cable was cut, “the alternative plan worked immediately.”

“The generators kicked in and at the same time, an alternative route of electricity was made to the hospital where the operating theatres and the intensive care unit continued their operations,” he said.

He added that the only parts of the hospital to be left without power for an hour were “non-essential departments”, including the outpatient clinics and the pharmacy.

He said this had been done to “not put any further load on the generator”.

“Everything went smoothly. No one’s life was in danger,” he said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus to assess interconnector feasibility today

Iole Damaskinos

Influencer Fidias to stand in European Parliament elections

Tom Cleaver

Two suspected car arson attacks in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Cyprus base likely launchpad of latest UK strike on Yemen

Iole Damaskinos

Nicosia’s live music agenda heats up

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign