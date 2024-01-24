January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

60 migrants rescued in massive operation

By Rachael Gillett06
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΜΕ ΤΙΤΛΟ "ΗΜΕΡΑ ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΚΟΙΝΟΥ"
File photo:

A boat with 60 migrants was rescued in a massive operation on Wednesday morning, where children had fainted, and others had fractured limbs after being off shore for six days.

The wooden boat was spotted 30 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Greco at 4:30am and the joint rescue and coordination centre (JRCC) immediately deployed its own team to bring the migrants to safety.

As authorities began to transfer the individuals to safety to the Ayia Napa marina, they found three children and an adult had fainted.

Another three people had fractured their lower limbs.

First aid was given on site while two helicopters from the police and national guard deployed the critical patients to the Famagusta and Nicosia hospitals. A team of medical staff accompanied the patients.

The boat left Lebanon on January 18, authorities said.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Covid cases, hospital admissions drop

Andria Kades

Wizz Air reports massive increase in Cypriot passengers for 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyta workers and directors hold ‘extraordinary’ meeting

Tom Cleaver

Larnaca faces urgent need for new schools, says MP

Iole Damaskinos

‘Cyprus solution the key to end north property developments’

Tom Cleaver

Restaurant review: Momo Asian Kitchen Bar, Paphos

Sarah Coyne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign