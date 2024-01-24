Ins and outs for 2024 – the environmental edition

By Sara Mariza Vryonidi

As we go through the first weeks of 2024, it’s time to decide what sticks around.

We’ve all seen the trend – the ‘ins and outs’ flooding our news feeds. It’s time to see it in a … greener way!

Outs

Fossil Fuels

Fossil fuels should stay in the past. The outdated practices that once powered our world are gracefully bowing out. In their place, cleaner, greener alternatives rise, promising a future less dependent on exhaustible resources.

Fast fashion

The hectic pace of fast fashion has lost its allure in 2024. Instead, we embrace a slower, more sustainable approach to clothing. Quality over quantity becomes the quote, supporting a fashion industry that values ethical practices over fleeting trends and supporting local and small businesses where possible.

Greenwashing

Greenwashing is another thing we need to leave in the past. Instead, transparency should be what we aim for. We should no longer be fooled by false eco-friendly claims. Consumers in 2024 demand authenticity. Companies and organisations must show actual steps toward change, proving their commitment to genuine sustainability, not just ticking boxes and showing off fancy eco-initiatives.

Ins

Climate hope

In 2024, let’s not just embrace optimism; let’s remember the reasons to be hopeful about our climate’s future. Terms like decarbonisation and net-zero have seamlessly integrated into everyday conversations. This wasn’t always the case. By acknowledging the developments we’ve taken over the past decade, we gain insight into where we’re making gains and where challenges persist. It’s a narrative of progress – a proof of our collective commitment to a more sustainable world. Of course, there are huge steps to improvement, and climate action is very complicated, but keeping a positive mindset, embracing changes and celebrating small wins cannot go wrong.

Collective action

Hand in hand, let’s start the year with collaborations at the forefront. It’s the era of joining forces, where individuals, communities, and organisations come together for system change. Through collective action, our impact multiplies, and our inspiration grows.

Giving voice to the voiceless

In 2024, let’s amplify the voices often left unheard. Whether it’s the youth with fresh perspectives, the wisdom of our elders, or all the diverse backgrounds shaping our communities, every voice is a crucial note for change. As we work toward a better city and country, let’s ensure everyone’s voice resonates equally.

Renewables

In 2024, renewable energy should take the “main character” role, leading to a new era of cleaner power sources. Solar, wind and other sustainable energies pave the way for a greener grid, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

The world added 50 per cent more renewable capacity in 2023 than in 2022, and the anticipation for even more in 2024 is real.

Governments play a crucial role by providing tools and incentives, encouraging citizens to make renewables the go-to energy source. The International Energy Agency recently noted that onshore wind and solar PV are not just environmentally friendly. They’re now cheaper than new fossil fuel plants in almost all countries and, surprisingly, even cheaper than existing fossil fuel plants in most of them.

Regenerative Farming

Picture fields where farming isn’t just about crops; it’s about regenerating the land. In the coming years, regenerative farming practices should take root. These methods prioritise soil health, biodiversity and sustainability, ensuring that our food systems nourish the earth as much as they nourish us. It also enhances farmer livelihoods and limits the reliance on synthetic inputs, such as herbicides, pesticides and chemical fertilisers.

Support for sustainable mobility

In 2024, let’s leave behind the car culture. Embrace sustainable mobility and micro-mobility, making streets more bike and pedestrian-friendly. Let’s create cities, where people feel safe and encouraged to ride bikes or walk, reducing our reliance on cars.

As we say goodbye to certain practices and welcome new ones, let’s embrace the spirit of 2024 with a collective commitment to positive change. The journey towards a greener tomorrow is fueled by the combined efforts of individuals, communities and nations. In every ‘in’ and ‘out’, there lies an opportunity to contribute to a world where sustainability isn’t just a random word but a way of life.

So here’s to the optimism that propels us forward, the collaborations that amplify our impact, the renewables that power our aspirations, the regenerative farming that nourishes our earth, the binding legislations and financial systems that sustain our endeavours, and the voices, diverse and vibrant, that shape the change we want. Together, we’re not just crafting a new year; we’re co-authoring a narrative of hope, resilience and sustainability.

Here’s to 2024, a year where every positive action ripples into something transformative, no matter how small.

Sara Mariza Vryonidi is a project coordinator at Friends of the Earth Cyprus and a Research Associate at the Sustainable Energy Laboratory of the Cyprus University of Technology