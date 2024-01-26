January 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President meets Vatican leader

By Katy Turner00
ΠτΔ – Αναπληρωτής Πρωθυπουργός Αγίας Έδρας
Deputy Prime Minister from the Vatican Mons. Edgar Peña Parra at the presidential palace

The crisis in the Middle East and the situation in the wider area were discussed on Friday in a meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Deputy Prime Minister Mons Edgar Pena Parra from the Vatican.

Christodoulides spoke about the migrant pressure Cyprus is under from arrivals from Syria and Lebanon, in addition to outlining the island’s proposal for a humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

Parra passed on the greetings of the Pope and referred to the strong bonds between the island and the Vatican.

He was accompanied by the ambassador for Cyprus Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, who is based in Amman.

 

