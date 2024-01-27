January 27, 2024

Government to return to i-Justice system

By Nikolaos Prakas04
lawyers protest, nicosia district court
Lawyers in Nicosia protest outside the district court (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The state is set to revert to the original i-Justice system at the start of next week, announced Deputy Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy Minister Nicodemos Damianou on Saturday, following the collapse of the newly introduced e-justice system.

The e-justice system crashed just a day after being launched, prompting lawyers into two protests over the past week.

We are preparing feverishly to be able to operate as smoothly as possible on Monday and the preparation is for i-Justice,” Damianou said.

As he explained, the ongoing work involves transferring data registered in the e-Justice system, launched on January 15, to i-Justice, until a final decision is made on the future of the new system. However, he added that the plan is for e-Justice to continue operating.

On Friday at a second protest in a week, lawyers said they were fed up with the failures surrounding the e-justice system, which collapsed on its first day of operation.

“For two weeks now, our work has been paralysed, the justice delivery system has been paralysed, as well as the law firms,” deputy chairman of the Bar Association Nicolas Tsardellis said outside Nicosia district court.

The protest took place from 10.30 to 11.30am “to express our indignation and dissatisfaction at the situation we are facing.”

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

