January 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hunters’ movement shuts down Larnaca roundabout

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Hunters’ Movement, hunters federation, hunter association, roundabout
Hundreds of members of the Hunters’ Movement shut down the Rizoelia roundabout in Larnaca (Christos Theodorides)

Hundreds of members of the Hunters’ Movement shut down the Rizoelia roundabout in Larnaca on Saturday. The demonstrators called on the government to fulfil pre-election promises.

Police anticipated the central roundabout, a route to the airport, Paralimni, and Larnaca, to remain closed for approximately half an hour.

In a statement, the head of the movement, Elias Pekris, highlighted several issues driving their protest. These include concerns related to depositors who experienced a savings haircut during the 2013 financial crisis, migration issues, and family matters.

During the demonstration, protesters were observed holding signs urging the government to address issues with Akamas and reform laws pertaining to hunting. Additionally, they demanded the resignation of the head of the game fund.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Political parties criticise government’s move on fanless football matches

Nikolaos Prakas

Six-day remand for suspects in spate of Limassol burglaries

Nikolaos Prakas

Swedish metal legends in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Palestine unaware of recent US talks in Cyprus for humanitarian corridor – sources

Andria Kades

Over 200 migrants returned to their home countries from Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Clouds and rain expected for the weekend, temperatures set to drop

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign