January 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six-day remand for suspects in spate of Limassol burglaries

By Nikolaos Prakas02
File photo

Two people were remanded for six days by the Limassol District Court on Saturday, as suspects in a spate of burglaries last year.

Police said that the two individuals, a 33-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, are suspected of having stolen over €200,000 worth of property in six burglaries.

The two were arrested on Friday afternoon, and scientific evidence linked them to the crimes committed from February 15, 2023, to June 4, 2023.

Regarding the 33-year-old, he is wanted for all six cases, while the woman is wanted for the first, second, and sixth cases, police said.

In the first instance, the two of them stole from a supermarket in Limassol, causing malicious damage and theft of property of a total value of approximately €150,000.

Police added that in the second incident, the two of them burgled a bakery warehouse in the industrial area of Ayios Athanasios in Limassol, where they are suspected of stealing approximately €16,000 or property.

In the third case, the man acted alone and is suspected of stealing from a funeral home, where he took property valued at approximately €2,145, and stole a hearse with a total value of approximately €25,000.

According to police, the man also stole from an electricity authority substation, causing damage and getting away with items worth €26,000.

The man is also suspected of the burglary of two abandoned apartment in Yermasoyia, where he took copper cables, and damaged the electrical equipment.

The two suspects in the sixth instance, stole from two apartments in Limassol, being renovated, making away with property valued at approximately €3,000.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

