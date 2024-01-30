January 30, 2024

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides announced plans to create a “digital citizen” mobile application, on which people can access government services.

 Elsewhere, the cost of compensating every single Greek Cypriot for every single piece of land lost in 1974 may top £22.4 billion (€26.3bn), former Immovable Property Commission chairman Ayfer Said Erkmen has said.  

 In other news, anaesthesiologists working at Makarios hospital are refusing to participate in some abortions citing religious reasons, it emerged in parliament.

 All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

