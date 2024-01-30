January 30, 2024

Erotic drama questions gender roles

venus in fur

Theatre group Solo for Three is wrapping up its production of Venus in Fur, with just three more shows spread in Nicosia and Limassol. Its next performance on January 31 is already sold out but a few more tickets remain for February 3 at Theatro Chora in Nicosia and February 10 at Rialto Theatre.

By David Ives, the play is a two-person erotic drama that raises questions about the power of gender roles and the nature of sexual desire. Set in present-day New York, the story of Venus in Fur begins with writer and director of a new play opening in New York City, Thomas Novachek. This play-within-the-play is an adaptation of the 1870 novel Venus in Furs by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch which revolves around an obsessive extramarital relationship between Severin von Kushemski and his lover, Vanda Dunayef.

Thomas is desperate to find an actress to play the role of Vanda, the protagonist of the play he has developed when unexpectedly, at the last moment, a belated and equally desperate actress arrives for an audition, strangely named Vanda.

In Cyprus, the play is presented in Greek under the direction of Maria Mannaridou–Karsera and with Andrey Krupa and Antonia Charalambous in the leading roles.

 

Venus in Fur

Erotic drama play by David Ives. February 3. Theatre Chora, Nicosia. February 10. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12-15. Tel: 96-147809 (Nicosia) and 7777-7745 (Limassol)

