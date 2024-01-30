January 30, 2024

Prisoner taken to hospital after being injured

By Nikolaos Prakas046
The central prison (Photo Christos Theodorides)

A prisoner was taken to Nicosia General on Tuesday after he went to the prison infirmary with facial injuries, the prisons department said.

At around 3pm, the convict was taken to the prisons’ infirmary, where it was found that a thin metal object had been passed through his face from one side to the other, resulting in injuries to the soft tissue.

The convict was examined by doctors, and it was found that he had no other injuries to the oral cavity, and he was transferred from the prison to Nicosia General for removal and treatment.

According to the prisons doctor, the prisoner’s clinical condition is good.

The prisons officers are investigating the matter.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

