January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides heads to Brussels for European Council Summit

By Jonathan Shkurko07
Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides will travel to Brussels on Wednesday to participate in the European Council Summit scheduled for Thursday.

According to a statement released by the President’s office, on Wednesday afternoon Christodoulides will attend an event organised by the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in memory of Jacques Delors, who served as the eighth president of the European Commission from 1985 to 1995 and died last month.

Later in the evening, he is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by the President of the European Council Charles Michel in honour of the leaders.

On Thursday, the President will then participate in the European People’s Party Summit, followed by the proceedings of the European Council Summit.

The agenda includes discussions on the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework, which provides guidelines for the financing of programmes and actions in all policy areas, from agriculture and regional policy, to research, enterprise and space, in line with the EU’s long-term priorities.

The summit will also touch upon the ongoing situations in Ukraine and in the Middle East.

Christodoulides will also address the summit, touching upon various topics, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the need for an active role by the EU in addressing the consequences of war.

Accompanied by deputy government spokesperson Yiannis Antoniou and by the director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos, Christodoulides will return to Cyprus on Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

